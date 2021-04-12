Entre el domingo y el lunes se registraron 718 casos de coronavirus en Entre Ríos

En virtud de los datos reportados este lunes por el área de Vigilancia Epidemiológica del Ministerio de Salud, en Entre Ríos se han sumado 718 casos de coronavirus.
Los casos se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:
✅ • Departamento Paraná 199, distribuidos en:
CERRITO 6
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 1
CRESPO 6
HASENKAMP 1
HERNANDARIAS 2
MARIA GRANDE 11
ORO VERDE 4
PARANA 155
SAN BENITO 2
SEGUI 3
VIALE 8
✅ • Departamento Colón 139, distribuidos en:
COLON 40
SAN JOSE 56
UBAJAY 5
VILLA ELISA 38
✅ • Departamento Concordia 49, distribuidos en:
CONCORDIA 49
✅ • Departamento Diamante 35, distribuidos en:
DIAMANTE 7
ESTACION CAMPS 2
GENERAL RAMIREZ 8
VILLA LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 18
✅ • Departamento Federación 25, distribuidos en:
CHAJARI 22
FEDERACION 3
✅ • Departamento Federal 2 , distribuidos en:
FEDERAL 2
✅ • Departamento Feliciano 2, distribuidos en:
SAN JOSE DE FELICIANO 2
✅ • Departamento Gualeguay 27, distribuidos en:
GENERAL GALARZA 5
GUALEGUAY 22
✅ • Departamento Gualeguaychú 84, distribuidos en:
ALDEA SAN ANTONIO 5
DISTRITO COSTA URUGUAY NORTE 1
GUALEGUAYCHU 63
LARROQUE 3
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 1
URDINARRAIN 11
✅ Departamento Islas del Ibicuy 7, distribuidos en:
CEIBAS 1
IBICUY 4
VILLA PARANACITO 2
✅ • Departamento La Paz 49, distribuidos en:
ALCARAZ 1
ALCARAZ SEGUNDO 4
BOVRIL 8
LA PAZ 33
PIEDRAS BLANCAS 1
SANTA ELENA 2
✅ • Departamento Nogoyá 6, distribuidos en:
NOGOYA 6
✅ • Departamento San Salvador 3, distribuidos en:
GENERAL CAMPOS 1
SAN SALVADOR 2
✅ • Departamento Tala 5, distribuidos en:
MACIA 1
ROSARIO DEL TALA 4
✅ • Departamento Uruguay 67 , distribuidos en:
BASAVILBASO 3
CASEROS 2
COLONIA ELIA 1
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 55
LAS MOSCAS 1
LOS CEIBOS 1
PRONUNCIAMIENTO 2
SAN CIPRIANO 1
SANTA ANITA 1
✅ • Departamento Victoria 2 , distribuidos en:
VICTORIA 2
✅ • Departamento Villaguay 17, distribuidos en:
VILLA DOMINGUEZ 1
VILLAGUAY 16
De ese modo, en la provincia son 54.162 los casos confirmados.
