Este martes se registraron 641 nuevos casos de coronavirus en Entre Ríos

Nuevamente hay casos confirmados en los 17 departamentos, aunque Paraná y Gualeguaychú son los que más suman al reporte diario. En la provincia son 119.076 los casos confirmados. Los detalles.

El área de Vigilancia Epidemiológica del Ministerio de Salud, confirmó que en Entre Ríos este martes se registraron 641 nuevos casos de coronavirus.

Los casos se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:

✅ Departamento Paraná 124, distribuidos en:
ALDEA MARIA LUISA 1
CERRITO 3
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 12
CRESPO 2
EL PINGO 1
HASENKAMP 2
HERNANDARIAS 4
LA PICADA 1
LAS GARZAS 1
MARIA GRANDE 6
PARANA 84
SAN BENITO 3
SOSA 1
TABOSSI 1
VIALE 2

✅Departamento Colón 26, distribuidos en
COLON 11
LA CLARITA 1
SAN JOSE 2
VILLA ELISA 12

✅ Departamento Concordia 54, distribuidos en:
COLONIA AYUI 2
CONCORDIA 49
ESTANCIA GRANDE 1
LA CRIOLLA 1
LOS CHARRUAS 1

✅ Departamento Diamante 13, distribuidos en:
ALDEA BRASILERA 1
DIAMANTE 9
VILLA LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 3

✅ Departamento Federación 51, distribuidos en:
CHAJARI 26
FEDERACION 7
SAN JAIME DE LA FRONTERA 13
SANTA ANA 1
VILLA DEL ROSARIO 4

✅Departamento Federal 12, distribuidos en:
FEDERAL 10
SAUCE DE LUNA 2

✅ Departamento Feliciano 1, distribuidos en:
SAN JOSE DE FELICIANO 1

✅ Departamento Gualeguay 13, distribuidos en:
GENERAL GALARZA 3
GUALEGUAY 10

✅ Departamento Gualeguaychú 133, distribuidos en:
COLONIA LAS PIEDRAS 1
DISTRITO COSTA URUGUAY SUR 1
DISTRITO PEHUAJO SUD 1
GILBERT 2
GUALEGUAYCHU 115
LARROQUE 1
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 5
URDINARRAIN 7

✅ Departamento Islas del Ibicuy 25, distribuidos en:
BRAZO LARGO 1
IBICUY 15
VILLA PARANACITO 9

Departamento La Paz 21, distribuidos en:

ALCARAZ 1
EL SOLAR 3
LA PAZ 4
SAN GUSTAVO 1
SANTA ELENA 11
SIR LEONARD 1

✅ Departamento Nogoyá 3, distribuidos en:
HERNANDEZ 2
NOGOYA 1

✅ Departamento San Salvador 2, distribuidos en:
SAN SALVADOR 2

✅ Departamento Tala 36, distribuidos en:
GOBERNADOR MANSILLA 17
MACIA 6
ROSARIO DEL TALA 13

✅ Departamento Uruguay 72, distribuidos en:
BASAVILBASO 10
CASEROS 3
COLONIA ELIA 2
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 54
HERRERA 2
VILLA MANTERO 1

✅ Departamento Victoria 13, distribuidos en:
RINCON DE NOGOYA 1
VICTORIA 12

✅ Departamento Villaguay 42, distribuidos en:
JUBILEO 1
VILLA CLARA 11
VILLA DOMINGUEZ 1
VILLAGUAY 29

👉🏽 De ese modo, en la provincia son 119.076 los casos confirmados.

