Este miércoles se registraron 1.148 nuevos casos de coronavirus en Entre Ríos

El área de Vigilancia Epidemiológica del Ministerio de Salud, confirmó que en Entre Ríos este miércoles se registraron 1.148 nuevos casos de coronavirus.
Los casos se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:
✅ Departamento Paraná 246, distribuidos en:
ALDEA MARIA LUISA 2
ALDEA SANTA MARIA 2
CERRITO 9
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 4
CRESPO 5
HASENKAMP 7
HERNANDARIAS 2
LAS GARZAS 1
LAS TUNAS 1
MARIA GRANDE 6
ORO VERDE 5
PARANA 192
PUEBLO BRUGO 1
SAN BENITO 5
SAUCE PINTO 1
SEGUI 1
VIALE 2
✅Departamento Colón 71, distribuidos en:
COLON 36
LA CLARITA 2
SAN JOSE 9
UBAJAY 1
VILLA ELISA 22
SAN MIGUEL 1
✅ Departamento Concordia 203, distribuidos en:
COLONIA AYUI 2
COLONIA GENERAL ROCA 1
CONCORDIA 184
ESTANCIA GRANDE 4
LA CRIOLLA 3
LOS CHARRUAS 4
PEDERNAL 2
PUERTO YERUA 3
✅ Departamento Diamante 45, distribuidos en:
ALDEA SALTO 1
ALDEA SPATZENKUTTER 1
DIAMANTE 23
DISTRITO ISLETAS 1
ESTACION CAMPS 2
GENERAL RAMIREZ 7
VILLA LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 10
✅ Departamento Federación 48, distribuidos en:
CHAJARI 30
COLONIA VILLA LIBERTAD 1
FEDERACION 14
SAN JAIME DE LA FRONTERA 1
SAN RAMON 1
VILLA DEL ROSARIO 1
✅Departamento Federal 6, distribuidos en:
FEDERAL 2
SAUCE DE LUNA 4
✅ Departamento Feliciano 16, distribuidos en:
SAN JOSE DE FELICIANO 16
✅ Departamento Gualeguay 82, distribuidos en:
GENERAL GALARZA 5
GUALEGUAY 77
✅ Departamento Gualeguaychú 112, distribuidos en:
ENRIQUE CARBO 1
GUALEGUAYCHU 88
LARROQUE 8
URDINARRAIN 15
✅ Departamento Islas 4, distribuidos en:
IBICUY 4
✅ Departamento La Paz 44, distribuidos en:
ALCARAZ 4
BOVRIL 8
LA PAZ 15
OMBU 1
SAN GUSTAVO 13
SANTA ELENA 2
SIR LEONARD 1
✅ Departamento Nogoyá 12, distribuidos en:
ALDEA SAN MIGUEL 1
ARANGUREN 3
FEBRE 1
NOGOYA 7
✅ Departamento San Salvador 24, distribuidos en:
GENERAL CAMPOS 3
SAN SALVADOR 21
✅ Departamento Tala 22, distribuidos en:
GOBERNADOR MANSILLA 6
MACIA 1
ROSARIO DEL TALA 15
✅ Departamento Uruguay 110, distribuidos en:
BASAVILBASO 27
CASEROS 4
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 72
HERRERA 1
LAS MOSCAS 1
SAN CIPRIANO 1
SANTA ANITA 2
VILLA MANTERO 2
✅ Departamento Victoria 35, distribuidos en:
VICTORIA 35
✅Departamento Villaguay 68, distribuidos en:
JUBILEO 3
VILLA CLARA 4
VILLA DOMINGUEZ 1
VILLAGUAY 60
De ese modo, en la provincia son 94.549 los casos confirmados.
