Este viernes se registraron 998 nuevos casos de coronavirus en Entre Ríos

El área de Vigilancia Epidemiológica del Ministerio de Salud, confirmó que en Entre Ríos este jueves se registraron 998 nuevos casos de coronavirus.
Los casos se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:
Departamento Paraná 233, distribuidos en:
ALDEA MARIA LUISA 3
CERRITO 4
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 9
CRESPO 6
HASENKAMP 2
MARIA GRANDE 2
ORO VERDE 3
PARANA 195
SAN BENITO 7
TABOSSI 1
VILLA URQUIZA 1
Departamento Colón 58, distribuidos en:
COLON 17
LA CLARITA 1
SAN JOSE 10
UBAJAY 3
VILLA ELISA 27
Departamento Concordia 98, distribuidos en:
COLONIA AYUI 3
CONCORDIA 91
ESTANCIA GRANDE 1
LA CRIOLLA 2
PEDERNAL 1
Departamento Diamante 23, distribuidos en:
ALDEA BRASILERA 1
DIAMANTE 13
ESTACION CAMPS 1
GENERAL ALVEAR 1
GENERAL RACEDO 1
GENERAL RAMIREZ 3
VILLA LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 3
Departamento Federación 56, distribuidos en:
CHAJARI 39
COLONIA LA ARGENTINA 1
FEDERACION 13
SAN RAMON 1
SANTA ANA 2
Departamento Federal 33, distribuidos en:
CONSCRIPTO BERNARDI 1
FEDERAL 21
SAUCE DE LUNA 11
Departamento Feliciano 9, distribuidos en:
SAN JOSE DE FELICIANO 8
SAN VICTOR 1
Departamento Gualeguay 41 , distribuidos en:
GENERAL GALARZA 2
GUALEGUAY 39
Departamento Gualeguaychú 142, distribuidos en:
ALDEA SAN ANTONIO 2
GILBERT 4
GUALEGUAYCHU 109
IRAZUSTA 1
LARROQUE 9
PASTOR BRITOS 1
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 1
URDINARRAIN 15
Departamento Islas 10, distribuidos en:
BRAZO LARGO 1
CEIBAS 1
IBICUY 8
Departamento La Paz 32, distribuidos en:
ALCARAZ 1
BOVRIL 4
COLONIA AVIGDOR 1
LA PAZ 13
PASO TELEGRAFO 1
SAN GUSTAVO 2
SANTA ELENA 10
Departamento Nogoyá 11, distribuidos en:
ARANGUREN 1
FEBRE 1
HERNANDEZ 1
LUCAS GONZALEZ 1
NOGOYA 7
Departamento San Salvador 24, distribuidos en:
COLONIA SAN ERNESTO 1
GENERAL CAMPOS 3
SAN SALVADOR 20
Departamento Tala 39, distribuidos en:
ALTAMIRANO SUR 1
GOBERNADOR ECHAGUE 1
GOBERNADOR MANSILLA 2
MACIA 4
ROSARIO DEL TALA 31
Departamento Uruguay 117, distribuidos en:
BASAVILBASO 10
CASEROS 2
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 88
HERRERA 4
LAS MOSCAS 5
PRONUNCIAMIENTO 1
SANTA ANITA 1
VILLA MANTERO 4
VILLA SAN JUSTO 1
VILLA SAN MARCIAL 1
Departamento Victoria 32, distribuidos en:
RINCÓN DEL DOLL 2
VICTORIA 30
Departamento Villaguay 40, distribuidos en:
MOJONES NORTE 1
VILLA CLARA 3
VILLA DOMINGUEZ 21
VILLAGUAY 15
De ese modo, en la provincia son 102.405 los casos confirmados.
COMENTÁ LA NOTA